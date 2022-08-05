Rajasthan CM appeals to Centre to provide financial help to control lumpy skin disease

Gehlot said that livestock is the lifeline of the farmers of Rajasthan. The cows provide economic support to the cattle rearers in the event of famine. For centuries pastoralists have been fighting against adverse conditions on the strength of livestock. He said that the state government is committed to maintain the importance of the valuable livestock wealth of the state, to make them financially self-reliant by providing them the means of employment along with their development and growth of livestock production.



Over 4,292 cows have already died as the virus has now spread from 10 districts of western Rajasthan to seven more districts. These include the capital Jaipur district as well as Ajmer, Udaipur, Kuchaman City, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Churu among others.



State Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria has directed to ban the transportation of animals for the next one month. In Jaipur also, the disease has infected cows in the Hingonia Gaushala.