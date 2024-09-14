Madhabi Buch traded in listed securities while possessing price-sensitive info: Congress

Upping the ante over the conflict-of-interest row involving SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the Congress on Saturday, 14 September claimed that she traded in listed securities while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information and has been investing in Chinese firms at a time when India is facing geopolitical tensions with China.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh pointed to "fresh conflict of interest allegations" against Buch, claiming that she, as a whole-time member and later as SEBI chairperson, traded in listed securities worth Rs 36.9 crore.

The Congress attack comes a day after Buch said she had made all necessary disclosures and complied with recusal guidelines in dealing with companies such as Mahindra Group which hired her husband, as she rejected allegations of impropriety as "false, malicious and motivated".

In a joint statement — the second since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused her of not being motivated enough to act on allegations against the Adani Group due to conflict of interest — Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch also addressed issues raised by the Congress over receiving payments from her previous employer ICICI Bank while being a whole-time member of the SEBI.

The statement said Buch never dealt with any file involving Agora Advisory and Agora Partners — the advisories where she held 99 per cent stake and from which she continued to earn revenue even after she joined the market regulator SEBI in 2017.

Posing questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh asked if he was aware that the SEBI chairperson has been trading in listed securities while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information.

"Is the PM aware that Madhabi Buch has made high value investments outside India? If yes, what is the date of this investment and date of disclosure?" Ramesh asked.