MP: 1,438 evacuated as Mandakini floods Chitrakoot; 3 killed in wall collapse

At least 1,438 people have been evacuated to safer locations as flooding continues to affect more than 50 villages in Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, with the district administration, NDRF and SDRF carrying out round-the-clock rescue and relief operations.

The flood situation has persisted since 29 August, following heavy rainfall and a rise in the Mandakini river. Several low-lying areas remain inundated, disrupting daily life and forcing residents to leave their homes.

Satna district magistrate Pulkit Garg said around 650 houses have been damaged, including 70 that have completely collapsed.

Relief camps have been set up for evacuated families, while essential supplies are being distributed in affected areas. The administration is also conducting surveys to assess the extent of damage and identify residents in vulnerable locations.

The NDRF has evacuated 1,438 people, while the SDRF has rescued around 100 others from flood-affected areas. Rescue teams equipped with boats and other equipment have been deployed in vulnerable pockets to reach people stranded or surrounded by floodwaters.

The floods have also claimed lives. In Barachhi Gram Panchayat under the Kotwali Karvi police station area, a kutcha house collapsed following heavy rain, killing three members of the same family, Garg said on Thursday.