MP: 1,438 evacuated as Mandakini floods Chitrakoot; 3 killed in wall collapse
Several low-lying areas remain inundated, disrupting daily life and forcing residents to leave their homes
At least 1,438 people have been evacuated to safer locations as flooding continues to affect more than 50 villages in Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, with the district administration, NDRF and SDRF carrying out round-the-clock rescue and relief operations.
The flood situation has persisted since 29 August, following heavy rainfall and a rise in the Mandakini river. Several low-lying areas remain inundated, disrupting daily life and forcing residents to leave their homes.
Satna district magistrate Pulkit Garg said around 650 houses have been damaged, including 70 that have completely collapsed.
Relief camps have been set up for evacuated families, while essential supplies are being distributed in affected areas. The administration is also conducting surveys to assess the extent of damage and identify residents in vulnerable locations.
The NDRF has evacuated 1,438 people, while the SDRF has rescued around 100 others from flood-affected areas. Rescue teams equipped with boats and other equipment have been deployed in vulnerable pockets to reach people stranded or surrounded by floodwaters.
The floods have also claimed lives. In Barachhi Gram Panchayat under the Kotwali Karvi police station area, a kutcha house collapsed following heavy rain, killing three members of the same family, Garg said on Thursday.
The district administration is providing assistance to the bereaved family while continuing relief operations in the area.
The Mandakini remains a major concern, with its water level recorded at around 138.52 metres, close to the danger mark. Authorities are continuously monitoring the river amid the possibility of further rainfall.
Flooding has also disrupted connectivity in neighbouring areas. The Mukundpur route in Maihar was closed after water began flowing over bridges.
The wider weather situation in Madhya Pradesh remained active on Thursday, with the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Tikamgarh and Damoh.
An orange alert was issued for 13 districts, including Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Panna, Sagar, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.
Weather experts said the weather system is expected to move further on 4 September, potentially bringing significant rainfall to several divisions of the state.
Madhya Pradesh has received 714.2 mm of rainfall so far, compared with the normal 799.9 mm for the period — an overall deficit of around 11 per cent.
Authorities remain on alert in flood-prone areas and are monitoring river levels, weather conditions and vulnerable settlements as rescue and relief operations continue.
With IANS inputs