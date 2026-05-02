MP boat disaster: search for 4 missing expands; 5 TN tourists among dead

Army divers and disaster response teams on Saturday widened their search at the Bargi dam in Madhya Pradesh to locate a man and three children still missing after a cruise boat tragedy that left nine people dead two days earlier, officials said.

The accident occurred at the reservoir in Jabalpur on the evening of Thursday, 30 April. Of the 41 passengers identified as having boarded the ill-fated vessel, 28 have been rescued safely, police said, adding that an FIR will be registered in connection with the incident.

The search radius has now been extended to 5 km in the backwaters of the dam, located downstream of the Narmada river, area sub-divisional officer of police Anjul Ayank Mishra told PTI.

Nine people have been confirmed dead, while efforts continue to trace the missing, including Kamraj, an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, his young son Tamil, Vijay Soni and Mayuram.

According to police, more than 200 rescuers — including around 20 Army divers airlifted from Agra — began search operations at 5 am on Saturday.

Mishra said an inquest case has been registered and post-mortems of the nine deceased have been completed. "Our priority is to search for the missing persons. We will soon register an FIR," he said.

Investigators reviewing CCTV footage from near the boarding point found 43 people moving towards the vessel, though the identities of 41 passengers have been confirmed so far. Collector Raghvendra Singh also confirmed that the search for four missing persons is ongoing.