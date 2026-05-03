MP boat tragedy: Death toll climbs to 12; search on for one missing person

The death toll in the cruise boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur rose to 12 on Sunday after the body of a five-year-old boy was recovered, while rescue teams continued an intensive search for one missing person, police said.

The child, identified as Mayuram, was found in the reservoir early Sunday morning. Efforts are ongoing to locate Kamraj, around 50 years old, an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, said Bargi police station house officer Neelesh Dohare.

“The body of the child has been fished out. Search is underway for the remaining missing person,” Dohare said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a nearly 20-year-old boat, operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a sudden storm.