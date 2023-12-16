Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav not okay with dacoity charge on ABVP men who snatched a judge's car

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav ordered a probe after two ABVP functionaries were arrested for snatching the car of a high court judge from its driver outside Gwalior railway station to shift an ailing train passenger to a hospital.

The chief minister has instructed the director general of police (DGP) to conduct a probe after the matter came to his notice, an official said on Saturday.

The DGP has been asked to look into whether the registration of a case under Indian Penal Code sections related to dacoity was justified because the students had no criminal background, he said.

"Considering the entire circumstances, it would be appropriate to take a suitable action after investigation. The decision to investigate this case has been taken," Yadav said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Gwalior secretary Himanshu Shrotriya (22) and deputy secretary Sukrit Sharma (24) were arrested on Monday under the MP Dakaiti Aur Vyapharan Prabhavit Kshetra Adhiniyam, an anti-dacoity law, police said.