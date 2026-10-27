MP Congress chief urges Amit Shah to intervene over spurious liquor deaths
Patwari cites past hooch tragedies, including 20 deaths in Sagar in September 2026, and accuses BJP govt of failing to prevent such incidents
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari writes to Amit Shah, seeking Centre’s intervention over recurring spurious liquor deaths in the state
Patwari cites past hooch tragedies, including 20 deaths in Sagar in September 2026, and accuses the BJP government of failing to prevent such incidents
He demands an independent probe, action against interstate illicit liquor networks, accountability for officials and compensation for victims’ families
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre’s intervention following a series of deaths allegedly linked to spurious liquor in the state.
In his letter, Patwari called for an independent investigation into recurring hooch tragedies, coordinated action against interstate illicit liquor networks and accountability for officials found responsible for administrative lapses.
Questioning the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government’s handling of the incidents, the Congress leader urged the Centre to ensure effective action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade and officials whose negligence may have contributed to the deaths.
Patwari cited several past incidents, including the deaths of 14 people in Ujjain in October 2020 and 24 in Morena in January 2021. He also referred to a liquor-related incident in Mandsaur in 2021, in which more than seven people died, and 20 reported hooch deaths in Sagar district in September 2026.
The Congress leader further mentioned recent deaths reported in Chandana and Bisakhana villages in Dewas district, alleging that the BJP government had failed to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. The circumstances and causes of the latest reported deaths remain subject to investigation.
“The state’s administrative system has completely collapsed,” Patwari said in his letter, urging the Centre to intervene and ensure accountability.
Patwari alleged that the illegal liquor trade could involve an organised network extending beyond individual outlets to the procurement of raw materials, packaging, transportation and distribution.
He called for coordinated action by agencies in Madhya Pradesh and other states to identify and dismantle these networks.
Among his key demands were an independent investigation into liquor-related deaths, a review of the state’s excise administration and a probe into alleged monitoring failures in the Sagar case.
He also sought action against officials found responsible, financial assistance for the families of the deceased, adequate medical treatment for affected persons and strict punishment for those found guilty.
“People of Madhya Pradesh no longer want assurances; they want results. The deaths due to spurious liquor must stop, and accountability must be fixed not only for the criminals but also for officials found responsible,” Patwari wrote.
The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Madhya Pradesh government over liquor-related deaths, alleging failures in enforcement and demanding accountability. The latest letter escalates the party’s demand for intervention by the Centre to address the recurring incidents and strengthen action against the illegal liquor trade.
With IANS inputs