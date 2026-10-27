MP Congress chief urges Amit Shah to intervene over spurious liquor deaths

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari writes to Amit Shah, seeking Centre’s intervention over recurring spurious liquor deaths in the state

Patwari cites past hooch tragedies, including 20 deaths in Sagar in September 2026, and accuses the BJP government of failing to prevent such incidents

He demands an independent probe, action against interstate illicit liquor networks, accountability for officials and compensation for victims’ families

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking the Centre’s intervention following a series of deaths allegedly linked to spurious liquor in the state.

In his letter, Patwari called for an independent investigation into recurring hooch tragedies, coordinated action against interstate illicit liquor networks and accountability for officials found responsible for administrative lapses.

Questioning the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government’s handling of the incidents, the Congress leader urged the Centre to ensure effective action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade and officials whose negligence may have contributed to the deaths.

Patwari cited several past incidents, including the deaths of 14 people in Ujjain in October 2020 and 24 in Morena in January 2021. He also referred to a liquor-related incident in Mandsaur in 2021, in which more than seven people died, and 20 reported hooch deaths in Sagar district in September 2026.