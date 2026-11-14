MP adds 8.19 lakh voters to draft electoral roll ahead of 2028 polls
Women account for over 4.38 lakh of the additions; voters can file claims and objections until 11 December
Madhya Pradesh adds 8.19 lakh voters, taking its electorate to 5.48 crore.
Women account for 4.38 lakh of the new registrations.
Final electoral roll scheduled for publication on 4 January 2027.
Madhya Pradesh has added 8.19 lakh voters to its draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, taking the state's electorate to nearly 5.48 crore, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The draft roll, published on Thursday, 12 November, records an increase of 8,18,563 voters over the final electoral roll issued in February following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The additions comprise 4,38,361 women, 3,80,169 men and 33 transgender electors.
The state's total electorate now stands at 5,47,99,628, including 2,82,85,144 men, 2,65,13,547 women and 937 transgender voters. The February roll had listed 5,39,81,065 electors, comprising 2,79,04,975 men, 2,60,75,186 women and 904 transgender persons.
The 30-39 age group accounts for the largest share of the electorate, with 1,40,50,865 registered voters, followed by the 20-29 age group with 1,29,48,107.
The Election Commission has invited claims and objections to the draft roll until 11 December. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 4 January 2027.
The latest revision assumes significance against the backdrop of the political controversy surrounding the SIR exercise earlier this year. The Congress had alleged that eligible voters were being removed from electoral rolls, while the ruling BJP defended the exercise, saying it was intended to eliminate the names of deceased, shifted, absent and duplicate voters.
The additions recorded in the latest draft come ahead of the state's next Assembly elections, scheduled for the latter part of 2028.
Madhya Pradesh's population is projected to reach 9.05 crore, up from 7.26 crore recorded in the 2011 Census.
The state has 230 Assembly constituencies, of which 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. It also has 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, including six reserved for Scheduled Tribes and four for Scheduled Castes.
With PTI inputs