MP adds 8.19 lakh voters to draft electoral roll ahead of 2028 polls

Madhya Pradesh adds 8.19 lakh voters, taking its electorate to 5.48 crore.

Women account for 4.38 lakh of the new registrations.

Final electoral roll scheduled for publication on 4 January 2027.

Madhya Pradesh has added 8.19 lakh voters to its draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027, taking the state's electorate to nearly 5.48 crore, according to figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The draft roll, published on Thursday, 12 November, records an increase of 8,18,563 voters over the final electoral roll issued in February following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The additions comprise 4,38,361 women, 3,80,169 men and 33 transgender electors.

The state's total electorate now stands at 5,47,99,628, including 2,82,85,144 men, 2,65,13,547 women and 937 transgender voters. The February roll had listed 5,39,81,065 electors, comprising 2,79,04,975 men, 2,60,75,186 women and 904 transgender persons.

The 30-39 age group accounts for the largest share of the electorate, with 1,40,50,865 registered voters, followed by the 20-29 age group with 1,29,48,107.

The Election Commission has invited claims and objections to the draft roll until 11 December. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 4 January 2027.