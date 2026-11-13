Congress extends ‘vote chori’ campaign; launches ‘Vote Rakshak’ website, app

Congress extends its ‘Vote Chori’ campaign till 15 December and launches the next phase, ‘Vote Rakshak’.

Party plans a verification app and website to help voters check electoral rolls and flag deletions.

Venugopal calls for Constitution Day marches and village-level chaupals to deepen grassroots mobilisation.

The Congress has extended its nationwide campaign against ‘vote chori’ (theft) by nearly three weeks, until 15 December, and plans to take it down to the polling booth level with a verification app and a dedicated website to help voters check their names on electoral rolls and flag deletions, sources told National Herald.

The next phase of the campaign, which the party has named ‘Vote Rakshak’, will combine technology with grassroots mobilisation to identify alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and help voters protect their right to vote. The decision was taken at a two-hour review meeting chaired by AICC general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal.

AICC general-secretaries, state Congress presidents and states in-charge attended the meeting, which reviewed the campaign's progress on the ground, its impact on party cadres and the political traction it had generated.

The Congress had initially planned to conclude the campaign on 26 November, Constitution Day. However, the response to the campaign and what the party described as the success of its 1 November rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan have prompted it to extend the drive to 15 December.

As part of the next phase, Venugopal directed party leaders to organise ‘Samvidhan Raksha Marches’ across the country on 26 November. Village-level chaupals will also be held to take the campaign to the grassroots.

Sources said the party has developed a verification app for its workers to check, at the polling booth level, the details of voters whose names have been deleted from electoral rolls.