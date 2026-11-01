‘Chalo Delhi’ march LIVE: Elaborate security arrangements in place

The INDIA bloc is set for a major show of strength in Delhi on Sunday, 1 November, with Opposition leaders and supporters gathering at Ramlila Maidan for a rally against electoral irregularities and the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The mobilisation follows Saturday’s symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and renews the Opposition’s demand for his resignation.

The day’s programme includes the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan, scheduled to begin at noon. With organisers projecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh and Delhi Police estimating around 50,000, the rally is also testing the capital’s security and traffic arrangements. Follow our live blog for updates from the ground, political reactions and developments through the day.