‘Chalo Delhi’ march LIVE: Elaborate security arrangements in place
INDIA bloc takes its ‘vote chori’ campaign to Delhi’s streets, demanding accountability over voter-roll revision and the CEC’s role
The INDIA bloc is set for a major show of strength in Delhi on Sunday, 1 November, with Opposition leaders and supporters gathering at Ramlila Maidan for a rally against electoral irregularities and the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The mobilisation follows Saturday’s symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and renews the Opposition’s demand for his resignation.
The day’s programme includes the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan, scheduled to begin at noon. With organisers projecting a turnout of up to 10 lakh and Delhi Police estimating around 50,000, the rally is also testing the capital’s security and traffic arrangements. Follow our live blog for updates from the ground, political reactions and developments through the day.
Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah arrives in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi issues last-minute call to join rally
Modi-Gyanesh's 'paap ka ghada' makes an appearance
A participant in the rally arrives bearing an urn symbolising a repository of the 'sins' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CEC Gyanesh Kumar
What's a protest without song and dance?
Delhi Police bandobast for rally
Ramlila Maidan has been divided into 14 zones, each under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer, officials said.
The police commissioner, accompanied by senior officers, inspected the arrangements at Minto Bridge and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.
The security plan includes drone surveillance, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and a dedicated control room. Personnel from different districts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route from Minto Bridge as well as inside the venue.
INDIA bloc leaders to assemble at Constitution Club before march
INDIA bloc MPs are to assemble at Delhi's Constitution Club at 11.00 am. The procession is scheduled to leave the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction at noon and head towards Ramlila Maidan. Leaders expected include Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav.
SFI begins march to Ramlila Maidan
Crowds begin arriving at Ramlila Maidan; march set to start from Minto Road at noon
Participants began arriving at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan from early Sunday morning. Delhi Police DCP Central Rohit Rajbir said people had started reaching the venue from 5.30 am.
The rally is scheduled from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm, while the ‘Chalo Delhi’ march is due to begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and proceed via Ajmeri Gate to Ramlila Maidan. Police expect around 50,000 participants, while INDIA bloc leaders have projected a turnout of up to 10 lakh.
Protest a 'warning' to Modi, Shah: Venugopal
AICC general-secretary K.C. Venugopal on Sunday said the party's protest rally against CEC Gyanesh Kumar was a "stern warning" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
Venugopal told media in Delhi that it would be a protest like never before and that it had affected the composure of the PM and home minister. "They have lost their composure seeing the magnitude of the public support for the protest. That is why they are making statements that the protestors are anarchists and the agitation was an insult to the Parliament. The protest is a stern warning to them," the Congress leader said. "Gyanesh will be removed from his post. Take it from us."
Venugopal also said that it would be "good for the police" if they cooperate.
Rahul Gandhi urges rally attendees to shop at Delhi markets after protest
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has urged people attending the rally to support Delhi’s local traders by shopping after the protest, responding to concerns that the demonstration could disrupt business during the festive season.
In a video posted on X on Saturday, Gandhi said, “Tomorrow, along with protesting, marching and attending the rally, do a little shopping too. It will help our local traders.” He dismissed concerns about the rally’s impact on business, alleging that the BJP was spreading rumours because it was “scared”. “Let’s do both,” he said, urging people to attend the protest and shop at local markets.
The response came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), a little-known Delhi-based traders’ body, repeatedly appealed to Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders to postpone the rally until after Diwali. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the rally, expected to draw a large crowd and thousands of vehicles, could disrupt business across around 20 wholesale and retail markets in central and Old Delhi during the festive shopping period. The body has estimated that trade worth Rs 10,000-12,000 crore could be affected, though no verification of this estimate exists.
Who are the INDIA bloc leaders expected at the rally?
Several senior INDIA bloc leaders are expected to attend Sunday's rally, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy.
Other leaders expected to join the demonstration include Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of the Trinamool Congress; RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav; and Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.
QR code to 'mark attendance'!
Security tightened at Chilla border
Keralam chief minister V.D. Satheesan to join rally
Keralam chief minister V D Satheesan has confirmed his participation in the INDIA bloc rally. He said he would join citizens in defending democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote.
Delhi Police says it will facilitate march despite no formal permission
Delhi Police has said it will facilitate the INDIA bloc's proposed march from the Minto Road area to Ramlila Maidan, even though organisers have not formally sought permission for the procession. Police have been coordinating with the organisers on the route and security arrangements.
Extensive build-up to the rally
Traffic restrictions will be enforced in several parts of Delhi from 10.00 am- 5.00 pm on Sunday. Key intersections including ITO, Delhi Gate, Rajghat and Ajmeri Gate will see diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid areas around Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Minto Road, and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road and plan their journeys accordingly. Special provisions ensure ambulance and emergency vehicle movements towards LNJP and GB Pant hospitals remain unaffected.
Delhi Police says no permission sought for ‘Chalo Delhi’ march
Delhi Police has said it has not received an application for the proposed march from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan. The rally at Ramlila Maidan itself has been permitted. Senior police officers said neither the New Delhi nor the Central district had been informed about the procession. Police said the situation would be monitored and necessary measures taken.
INDIA bloc leaders expected to travel in open buses
Opposition leaders are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to Minto Road ahead of the march to Ramlila Maidan. Images of buses being prepared at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, have emerged ahead of the rally.
4,000 police personnel, 200 CCTV cameras deployed
Delhi Police has deployed more than 4,000 personnel, along with Central Armed Police Forces, for the rally. Ramlila Maidan has been divided into 14 security zones, each supervised by an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer. More than 200 CCTV cameras, drones and body-worn cameras will be used to monitor crowd movement and security.
Left party supporters arrive in Delhi for rally
Supporters of various Left parties arrived at New Delhi railway station on Sunday morning, carrying flags and banners ahead of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan. Party cadre are expected to join contingents heading towards the venue.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke says outfit will skip rally
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke met Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi on Saturday to thank her for supporting the outfit's youth-led demonstrations. Dipke expressed solidarity with the INDIA bloc's rally but clarified that the CJP would not join Sunday's demonstration.
Rahul Gandhi urges students, workers and citizens to join march
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has appealed to students, farmers, workers and citizens to join the march, saying the campaign is about protecting democracy and the Constitution. He has also urged people not to be deterred by the prospect of police action.
Kharge leads Opposition's symbolic public impeachment of CEC
The INDIA bloc held a symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Saturday, 31 October. The event, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed because of heavy rain in Delhi.
INDIA bloc to march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan
The INDIA bloc's ‘Chalo Delhi’ march is scheduled to begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being held under the banner of ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’, with the Opposition seeking to mobilise people against alleged electoral irregularities.