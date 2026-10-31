Stage set for INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan; leaders, supporters begin arriving in Delhi

The INDIA bloc is all set to hold a massive rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on 1 November, protesting alleged electoral irregularities and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders and supporters from across India have begun arriving in the national capital to participate in this major demonstration of strength.

A key highlight is the 'Chalo Dilli' march, scheduled to start at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction, culminating with a rally at Ramlila Maidan from 10 am to 5 pm. INDIA bloc leaders are expected to travel in open buses from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence to the start point of the march. The event is planned to bring together political parties, student groups, civil society organisations, youth, women and workers against the alleged electoral manipulation.

Preparations at Ramlila Maidan have been extensive. A large tricolour tent covers the main stage for senior opposition leaders, with a separate stage for state unit representatives. Rows of white canopy tents, metal barricades, and temporary platforms have been installed to regulate crowd movement. Separate entry gates and enclosures will manage different categories of attendees. Volunteers will assist with crowd management, provide drinking water, and maintain separate toilets for women. Overnight stays at the venue are prohibited.

While the INDIA bloc anticipates up to ten lakhn participants, Delhi Police estimate around 50,000 attendees. Ramlila Maidan can accommodate 45,000 to 50,000 when empty, but with chairs and barricades, the capacity reduces to 30,000 to 40,000. Space is reserved outside the ground to manage any spillover crowds.

Security arrangements are robust, with over 4,000 police personnel and Central Armed Police Forces deployed. The venue has been divided into 14 zones, each monitored by officers of assistant commissioner rank. Surveillance will be maintained through more than 200 CCTV cameras, drones, and body-worn cameras, coordinated from an on-site control room.