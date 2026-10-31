INDIA bloc holds ‘public impeachment’; Kharge moves resolution against CEC

Resolution targets voter roll revision

The resolution placed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the centre of its case against Kumar. It claimed that the exercise had resulted in the deliberate deletion of 13.2 crore voters’ names and described the process as partisan, opaque and contrary to natural justice.

That figure was presented as an opposition claim, rather than an independently established finding.

Kharge accused the government of using concerns about outsiders and infiltrators to justify an exercise that, he said, was removing legitimate voters.

The opposition, he argued, was defending eligible citizens’ right to remain on electoral rolls.

He also warned against decisions affecting weaker sections, women and young voters being taken through centralised computer systems without adequate accountability.

Six charges against election chief

The resolution set out six broad charges, including accusations that Kumar facilitated electoral manipulation, oversaw wrongful deletions through SIR and improperly changed Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

It further claimed that ERONET and ECINET systems had been used to centralise control over electoral rolls and restrict local Electoral Registration Officers’ ability to enrol eligible voters.

Another charge concerned the functioning of the Election Commission itself. The resolution accused Kumar and seven associates of excluding the other two election commissioners from decisions, claiming that at least 14 objections had been recorded.

It also accused Kumar of denying opposition parties a fair hearing and claimed that members of his family had received benefits because of his proximity to the government.

These accusations were made in the opposition’s resolution and were not accompanied in the supplied material by supporting records or a response from those named.

The resolution demanded the withdrawal of statutory protection for the CEC and sought criminal proceedings against him, including prosecution for what it characterised as sedition.