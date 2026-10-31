Rahul Gandhi calls 2024 LS polls ‘Illegitimate’, warns of a ‘dangerous political weapon’ against BJP & CEC

Backing the resolution moved by Kharge at the start of the proceedings, Rahul Gandhi accused Gyanesh Kumar of attacking the soul of India and the very foundations of the republic. He asserted that the Opposition would not allow such an assault on democratic institutions and the Constitution.

“This political weapon is going to give justice to the people of India. This is our sacred duty to the Constitution and to the people of India. We are left with no choice but to do this,” Rahul said, warning that Gyanesh Kumar would not be able to escape accountability.

His reference to a new political weapon assumed significance in the run-up to the Ramlila Maidan rally, expected to be attended by thousands from across the country.

“If anybody thinks that immunity will save them or that Modi-Shah will save them, I would kindly suggest that they see what is going on in this country and understand the mood of the people outside. Tomorrow, you will see a political weapon on the streets of Delhi. A united Opposition will show you the mood of the people of this country,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi calls 2024 Lok Sabha election ‘illegitimate’

In a significant escalation of his allegations against the Election Commission, Rahul Gandhi described the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as illegitimate, claiming that the deletion of voters had undermined the mandate of the present government.

“13.3 crore voters were deleted. That is one in every seven Indian, 15 per cent of India's electorate. These voters participated in the last Lok Sabha election, where the victory margin was 3 per cent. Now, the Election Commission itself is saying that 15 per cent of the voters should never have voted. The Election Commission itself is saying that the 2024 election was illegitimate and that those elected to the Lok Sabha do not have a legitimate mandate,” he alleged.

“You cannot delete these voters and still claim that the 2024 election was legitimate,” he added.

This marked a significant departure from Rahul Gandhi’s earlier statements. While he had repeatedly alleged that elections in Bihar and other states were manipulated, this was the first time he had explicitly described the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as illegitimate, questioning the validity of the mandate on which the present government was formed.