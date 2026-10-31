On 2 October, the day student and youth organisations called for a march to Jantar Mantar against the special intensive revision (SIR), social activist Nikhil Dey was locked in a physical tussle with the police on the streets of central Delhi.

Delhi Police had deployed its full force to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar. Multiple layers of barricades were erected along every route, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key points. Vehicles equipped to fire tear gas shells and water cannons were in position. All this muscle and might only to prevent the citizens of India from staging a sit-in against their disenfranchisement.

Even as protesters failed to breach police cordons, they kept pouring into the streets. Young and old, students, farmers, workers, citizens decided to claim every place as Jantar Mantar. The fight to protect voting rights was spreading lane by lane, location by location, state by state.

Sample this.

On 23 October, afternoon: Kalibari Road, near Gole Market, Delhi. The same evening: Sonia Vihar, Delhi. Uttar Pradesh: Ballia. Punjab: Barnala, Mansa, Faridkot, Fatehgarh. Karnataka: Kalaburagi. Telangana: Hyderabad. West Bengal: Basirhat. Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Andaman Islands. Andhra Pradesh: Amalapuram. Maharashtra: Ahilyanagar. Odisha: Bhubaneswar. Rajasthan: Sri Ganganagar. Madhya Pradesh: Chhindwara.

One day, multiple locations. One banner, multiple organisations — the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) — all making common cause against a common enemy.