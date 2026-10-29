'Who ordered SIR?' Activists flag gaps in ECI’s SIR affidavit, seek decision records

Activists allege contradictions between the ECI’s affidavit and earlier RTI replies on the nationwide SIR.

They question the alleged centralisation of electoral roll data and changes to Form 6.

They seek an inquiry into around 16 lakh appeals concerning voter inclusion in West Bengal.

Activists Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj, Yogendra Yadav and AISA president Neha Bora on Thursday, 29 October questioned the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision-making process behind the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that its latest affidavit before the Supreme Court leaves several critical questions unanswered.

At a press conference at the Press Club of India in Delhi, the activists examined the ECI’s counter-affidavit filed on 26 October and pointed to alleged contradictions between its claim that decisions on the SIR were taken unanimously and an earlier response under the Right to Information (RTI) Act stating that no decision had been taken to initiate the exercise nationwide in 2025.

Bhardwaj said she had sought records relating to the decision to undertake the nationwide revision but was informed by the ECI’s public information officer that no such file was available. She said the matter was subsequently taken up with the first appellate authority, where the Commission’s principal secretary stated in writing that the ECI had not taken a decision to initiate the SIR across the country in 2025.

"If the Election Commission did not take this decision, then who did?" she asked, questioning the absence of documents establishing when and how the decision was made.