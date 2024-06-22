MP: Ex-CM's son says 'entire Delhi bowing down' before his father

The son of Union agriculture minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that after the landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, "entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father.

Chouhan's son Kartikeya Singh made the statement while addressing a public meeting at Bherunda of Budhni assembly segment of Sehore district, on Friday, 21 June. The video of the remark is being shared by the leaders of different parties.

Chouhan won the recently-held Lok Sabha election from Vidisha seat in the state.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari took a swipe at this statement, saying that it means Delhi is scared and that there is fear of dissent within the party.

In his address, Singh told the people of Budhni assembly seat that they have done a wonderful job of sending a message.

"I have just returned after staying in Delhi. Earlier too, our leader (Chouhan) was popular as chief minister. But I don't know why it seems that he became more popular when he was not the chief minister," he said.