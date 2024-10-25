Madhya Pradesh: HC grants protection to interfaith couple, but what next?

Hasnain Ansari (25), a Muslim, and Ankita Thakur (24), a Hindu, wish to marry. At present, however, these two residents of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh have been separated and taken to 'safe' destinations under police custody to make room for second thoughts, and make up their minds about whether they do, after all, wish to marry each other.

In May this year, under very similar circumstances, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed interfaith couple Sarika Sen and Safee Khan’s pleas seeking police protection and registration of their marriage, observing that the union of a Muslim man with a “fire-worshipper” woman was not a valid marriage as per Muslim law.

On 12 November, Thakur will be escorted to the marriage registrar at Jabalpur to record her statement. Ansari will be returned to his family if the police deem it safe before 11 November. If both of them still wish to go ahead with the marriage, they will presumably be able to do so.

An order by judge Vishal Dhagat of the high court's Jabalpur bench has instructed the police to also ensure that nobody tries to reach out to Ansari or Thakur for the next 18 days until they are produced before the marriage registrar.

What the order does not specify is whether the couple, both employed by the same private company, will be deemed to be on paid leave during this period. It is equally uncertain if the couple will even be able to retain their jobs in the face of opposition to the marriage by sundry Hindutva organisations and the BJP's controversial MLA from Telangana, T. Raja.