MP: Head-on collision on Chhindwara-Betul highway claims 5 lives, 18 injured
Hospital sources say at least 16 injured persons are in the ICU with multiple fractures, head injuries and other serious trauma
At least five labourers, including three women, were killed and 18 others sustained serious injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying workers collided head-on with a truck on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway on Monday morning.
The accident occurred around 10 am near Temani Khurd village and involved a pickup truck reportedly overloaded with labourers. According to police officials and eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that the pickup vehicle was completely crushed, with several parts, including its wheels, being ripped apart and scattered across the road.
The impact left a trail of devastation at the accident site. Bodies of victims were thrown onto the highway, while rescue personnel and local residents rushed to assist the injured. In some cases, remains had to be collected in pieces due to the force of the crash.
Police said at least five people died on the spot, while around 18 others were injured. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The deceased and most of the victims have not yet been formally identified.
The pickup vehicle was carrying a large group of labourers, including women, when it collided with the oncoming truck. Injured workers were immediately shifted to Chhindwara District Hospital with the help of local residents, ambulance services and emergency responders.
Hospital sources said at least 16 injured persons have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), suffering from multiple fractures, head injuries and other serious trauma. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition, and officials fear the death toll could rise.
Additional district magistrate Dhirendra Singh visited the district hospital to oversee treatment arrangements and ensure all necessary assistance was being provided to the victims and their families.
Police and district administration teams launched rescue and relief operations shortly after the accident. Preliminary investigations suggest that high speed and the force of the frontal collision may have contributed to the tragedy. Authorities are also examining whether overloading of the pickup vehicle and road conditions played a role.
The truck driver has been detained for questioning, and a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.
The accident once again highlights concerns over road safety on Madhya Pradesh's highways, where overloaded vehicles and reckless driving continue to contribute to fatal crashes.
With IANS inputs