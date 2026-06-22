MP: Head-on collision on Chhindwara-Betul highway claims 5 lives, 18 injured

At least five labourers, including three women, were killed and 18 others sustained serious injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying workers collided head-on with a truck on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway on Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 10 am near Temani Khurd village and involved a pickup truck reportedly overloaded with labourers. According to police officials and eyewitnesses, the collision was so severe that the pickup vehicle was completely crushed, with several parts, including its wheels, being ripped apart and scattered across the road.

The impact left a trail of devastation at the accident site. Bodies of victims were thrown onto the highway, while rescue personnel and local residents rushed to assist the injured. In some cases, remains had to be collected in pieces due to the force of the crash.

Police said at least five people died on the spot, while around 18 others were injured. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The deceased and most of the victims have not yet been formally identified.