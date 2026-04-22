Madhya Pradesh: IPS officers’ body up in arms against BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi
MPIOA flags ‘vulgar, threatening’ language as attack on rule of law and officer morale
The Madhya Pradesh IPS Officers' Association has sharply condemned BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi for allegedly issuing threats against a police officer, calling his remarks “vulgar, indecent and contrary to democratic norms” in a strongly worded statement that has now taken centre stage in the controversy.
The association said the language used by Lodhi against sub-divisional officer of police Ayush Jakhar was “highly condemnable” and undermined both the dignity of public life and the morale of the administrative system. It stressed that public representatives are expected to maintain restraint and decorum, warning that such conduct cannot be tolerated in a democratic framework. The body has also called for appropriate action from the state government.
The IPS association’s intervention follows the circulation of multiple videos in which Lodhi is purportedly seen confronting and threatening Jakhar over police action against his son. In the latest clip, the MLA allegedly warns that if the officer does not explain within 15 days on whose directions he is proceeding, he will mobilise over 10,000 supporters to surround the officer’s residence and “fill it with cow dung”.
Lodhi has not responded to calls seeking comment.
The confrontation is rooted in a 16 April incident in Karera, where Lodhi’s son Dinesh Lodhi is accused of driving an SUV into five people — two women and three men — leaving them injured. Police registered a case and summoned him for questioning. According to Jakhar, the accused was taken to the accident site as part of the probe, and violations including illegal black film on the vehicle led to action under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Earlier videos had already shown Lodhi purportedly challenging the officer’s authority, asking whether Karera was “anyone’s father’s property” and asserting that his son would return and even contest elections from the area.
With the IPS association now foregrounding the issue as one of institutional integrity and officer safety, the episode has moved beyond a local dispute, raising broader concerns about political intimidation of the police and its implications for the rule of law.
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