Madhya Pradesh: IPS officers’ body up in arms against BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi

The IPS association’s intervention follows the circulation of multiple videos in which Lodhi is purportedly seen confronting and threatening Jakhar over police action against his son. In the latest clip, the MLA allegedly warns that if the officer does not explain within 15 days on whose directions he is proceeding, he will mobilise over 10,000 supporters to surround the officer’s residence and “fill it with cow dung”.

Lodhi has not responded to calls seeking comment.

The confrontation is rooted in a 16 April incident in Karera, where Lodhi’s son Dinesh Lodhi is accused of driving an SUV into five people — two women and three men — leaving them injured. Police registered a case and summoned him for questioning. According to Jakhar, the accused was taken to the accident site as part of the probe, and violations including illegal black film on the vehicle led to action under the Motor Vehicles Act.