MP man 'boycotted' for eating in Dalit home, panchayat’s diktat triggers probe

India's caste system once again reared its ugly head in Madhya Pradesh as a man from Raisen district alleged that his village panchayat imposed a social boycott on him and his family after he shared a meal at a Dalit household during a post-death ritual (shraddh), triggering an official inquiry. The village sarpanch (head) has rejected the allegations.

The episode, which took place around a month ago in Piparia Puaria village of Udaypura — about 100 km from the district headquarters — surfaced publicly on Tuesday when the matter was raised during a jan sunwai (public hearing).

According to the complainant, the panchayat declared that three members of an upper-caste group had violated caste norms by eating at the Dalit man’s home and instructed them to fulfil specific conditions, including hosting a village feast, if they wished to avoid being cast out of community life.

Two of the men agreed to the panchayat’s demands and carried out the acts, described as “penance”. But one of them, Bharat Singh Dhakad, approached the police instead, filing a complaint that he and his family were being treated as “untouchables” and excluded from all social gatherings, a police official said.

Udaypura falls under the assembly segment represented by Madhya Pradesh minister of state for health Narendra Shivaji Patel. Udaypura tehsildar Dinesh Bargale said Dhakad submitted an application to the collector during Tuesday’s public hearing, alleging that the panchayat had formally ordered the boycott.

The complaint names the sarpanch, deputy sarpanch and panchs of the gram panchayat, he added. “The matter is being investigated and if the allegations are found to be true, legal action will be taken against those involved,” Bargale said.