Madhya Pradesh: Over 1.24 lakh trees to be felled for Mhow–Khandwa rail upgrade

At least 1.24 lakh trees are expected to be cut to facilitate the railway’s Mhow–Khandwa gauge-conversion project in Madhya Pradesh, forest officials said on Wednesday.

The project involves converting the historic narrow-gauge route into a broad-gauge line, a move that officials say will cut travel time between Indore and Mumbai and improve connectivity between western Madhya Pradesh and south India.

Indore divisional forest officer Pradeep Mishra said efforts will be made to prevent felling of some trees. “According to our estimates, 1.24 lakh trees will be cut, but we will make every effort to save the remaining trees. Many trees will also be saved due to tunnel construction in the hilly areas,” he said.

The forest department has received in-principle approval from the Centre for felling, with final clearance to follow procedural compliance. Mishra said a mitigation plan has been prepared to reduce adverse impacts on wildlife, soil and moisture retention.

The project will affect roughly 404 hectares of forest land in Indore district and 46 hectares in Khargone. Officials said compensatory afforestation would be carried out on double the impacted area.