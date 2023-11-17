Madhya Pradesh polls: Voting begins today

After over a month-long frenzy campaign for the Assembly elections that ended on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh's electorate are set to elect the next government as the state goes to the polls on Friday, 17 November.

According to the Election Commission (EC), a total of 64,626 polling stations have been set up for the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state, including 17,032 'sensitive' booths. Voting will start at 7 a.m. and conclude at 7 p.m, barring the Maoist-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori regions, where polling will end at 3 p.m.

There are 5.59 crore registered voters in Madhya Pradesh, including 2.87 crore male voters, 2.71 crore female voters, and 1,292 belonging to the third gender.