Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, 15 hurt in Dewas firecracker factory blast

At least three workers were killed and around 15 others injured after an explosion triggered a major fire at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Thursday, 14 May, officials said.

The incident took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Tonk Kalan area. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Dewas and Indore for treatment.

Dewas collector Rituraj Singh, who visited the site after the incident, confirmed that three people had died in the blaze.

Visuals from the aftermath, which surfaced on social media, showed thick plumes of white smoke rising from the factory premises near the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Videos also captured frantic efforts by locals and rescue personnel to shift the injured to hospitals amid cries for help. Human remains were seen scattered across the site following the explosion.

The collector said the fire had been brought under control and the administration had secured explosives stored at another location within the factory premises.