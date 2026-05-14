Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, 15 hurt in Dewas firecracker factory blast
Chief minister Mohan Yadav orders probe, announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for victims’ families
At least three workers were killed and around 15 others injured after an explosion triggered a major fire at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district on Thursday, 14 May, officials said.
The incident took place at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Tonk Kalan area. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Dewas and Indore for treatment.
Dewas collector Rituraj Singh, who visited the site after the incident, confirmed that three people had died in the blaze.
Visuals from the aftermath, which surfaced on social media, showed thick plumes of white smoke rising from the factory premises near the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Videos also captured frantic efforts by locals and rescue personnel to shift the injured to hospitals amid cries for help. Human remains were seen scattered across the site following the explosion.
The collector said the fire had been brought under control and the administration had secured explosives stored at another location within the factory premises.
According to officials, the unit belonged to a man identified as Anil Malviya and had started manufacturing small firecrackers only around 15 days ago. The factory had a valid licence, Singh said. He added that a detailed investigation had been launched to ascertain the cause of the explosion.
Chief minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those killed. He also said all injured persons would receive free medical treatment.
“I have directed deputy chief minister and Dewas district guardian minister Jagdish Devda, the home secretary and senior officials to visit the spot. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident,” Yadav said in a post on X.
Local residents described the explosion as extremely powerful, claiming body parts of victims were flung far from the site due to the impact. They also said construction work was underway at the premises and several sheds were being built within the factory complex.
With PTI inputs
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