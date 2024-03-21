Madhya Pradesh to allocate beds to private sector but will it jeopardise access for the poor?

In a move stirring controversy, the Madhya Pradesh government intends to allocate 25 per cent of beds in all district hospitals to private organisations to establish medical colleges. The decision, aimed at incentivising private investment in healthcare infrastructure, has raised concerns about its impact on healthcare access for the poor, reports the Scroll.

The decision, backed by Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijaywargiya, follows a recommendation from the central government's think tank Niti Aayog. However, health activists fear that the move will restrict access to free treatment for the poor.

As per the report, beds are already scarce in the government-run hospital which is the only major health facility that most people in the Adivasi belt in south-west Madhya Pradesh can afford to access.

The allocation means that a significant portion of beds in government-run hospitals, like the 400-bed district hospital in Barwani, could now be designated for fee-based treatment, affecting the availability of free healthcare services.