Madhya Pradesh's moong farmers are up in arms over MSP. Here's why

Thousands of farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting in Bhopal, demanding that the Centre procure the state's entire moong crop at the minimum support price (MSP), arguing that the current procurement target will leave a majority of growers vulnerable to distress sales.

The protests, organised by 19 farmer organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), entered their third day on Wednesday.

Farmers marched to Bhopal carrying sacks of gram, bedding, cooking utensils and food supplies, indicating they were prepared for a prolonged agitation. Protesters broke through police barricades while attempting to march towards Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence before staging a sit-in near the Veer Savarkar Bridge.

Why are farmers protesting?

The main demand is that the Centre procure 100% of Madhya Pradesh's moong production at the MSP under the Price Support Scheme.

The demand comes after a bumper harvest this season. Farmers produced up to 1,410 kg of moong per hectare, with the state's total production estimated at around 20.16 lakh metric tonnes.

However, the Centre has approved procurement of only about 4.54 lakh metric tonnes, leaving a significant portion of the crop outside the procurement system.

Farmer groups fear that the remaining produce will have to be sold in the open market, where prices are below the MSP, reducing farmers' incomes.

Other demands

The protesters are also seeking the abolition of the e-token system, which is used to schedule the sale of produce at government procurement centres.

They argue that the digital booking process is cumbersome and has prevented many registered farmers from selling their produce.

According to farmer organisations, only about 82,000 of the 3.47 lakh farmers registered to sell moong this season have been able to complete procurement through the system.