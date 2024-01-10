Madras HC asks TN to consider 1 per cent 'horizontal' reservation for transgender persons in education, jobs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, 9 January asked the Tamil Nadu government to consider the possibility of providing 1 per cent horizontal reservation to transgender persons in education as also in employment in all public sectors.

The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy was responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by transgender activist Grace Banu Ganeshan for the reservation of transgender community.

The division bench said that it agreed with the petitioners counsel Jayna Kothari that the reservation policy for the transgender community in the state was complicated.

The division bench of the Madras High Court granted time till March 4, 2024 for the Advocate General R. Shanmughasundaram to take information from government officials regarding the same.