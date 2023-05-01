Maha CM kickstarts Chhatrapati coronation celebrations with women's bike rally

Considered as impregnable by military standards, the Raigad Fort is one of the strongest, tallest and imposing forts in the Deccan Plateau, rising 1,356 metres above sea-level, often referred as the 'King of Forts' and now a major tourism attraction accessible by a rope-car and the traditional gruelling climb of several hours.



Flanked by two villages at its base, Pachad and Raigadwadi, it was renovated, repaired and enhanced for over a decade before Shivaji Maharaj finally moved in, declared it as his capital, expanded and ruled the Maratha kingdom from here, and even his coronation ceremonies were held here.



After the death of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the killing of his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689, the Raigad Fort was captured by the Mughals under Aurangzeb, before it was targeted by the British East India Company in 1818.