Chhatrapati Shivaji arranged for Brahmins from Kashi for his coronation on June 6, 1674

Shivaji’s coronation took place on June 6, 1674, some 348 years ago. It is worth recalling that the great warrior king had to arrange for Brahmins from Varanasi for the rituals because Maharashtrian Brahmins were hostile and not willing to coronate a non-Brahmin.

Astonishingly, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s rule was marked by not only religious harmony but also harmony among various castes. He had not quite managed to annihilate caste but he did ensure in obliterating caste conflict. Even more remarkably, he restored trust between Hindus and Muslims in his own territory, which is why Maharashtra even today continues to be a relatively an oasis of peace and harmony.

It is, therefore, unfortunate that almost three and a half centuries later, politicians are trying to disturb, if not destroy, social and communal harmony in the state. Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has been busy provoking Muslims by insisting on blaring the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. He may swear by Shivaji but he does not seem to understand the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

It is not surprising that Shivaji’s legacy is being appropriated by different castes, scholars and political parties. What is surprising however are attempts to misinterpret his reign and misuse his name. Shivaji Maharaj is not known to have been partial to any caste or religion, which is why people belonging to all castes and faiths reposed their trust in him and identified with him.

But sadly, Shivaji’s ecumenism is lost on most politicians and even scholars. His ‘Hindvi Swaraj’, they forget, had nothing to do with ‘Hindutva’. Shivaji fought for independence and self-rule, not Hindu supremacy.