Maha: Heavy rains lash parts of Nanded; 1,000 people shifted

Nearly 1,000 people from 12 villages in Biloli tehsil of Maharashtra's Nanded were shifted to safer places due to a flood-like situation there as heavy rains lashed parts of the district, officials said on Friday.

Of the 62 circles in Nanded district, where rainfall is measured, heavy rainfall (above 65 mm in 24 hours) was recorded in 36 circles, they said.

At 213.75 mm, Adampur revenue circle in Nanded's Biloli taluka recorded the highest rainfall across the Marathwada region during the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Friday, a report issued by the divisional commissioner office said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, in Biloli tehsil were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," a district administration official said.