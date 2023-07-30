Maha Kumbh township’s police stations to be named after martyrs and religious personalities

Police stations that will be set up on the sprawling Maha Kumbh 2025 township, will be named after martyrs and prominent religious personalities.

The Prayagraj Commissionerate is mulling a proposal to rename all 40 police stations to be set up in 25 sectors of Maha Kumbh, after great and famous personalities with an aim to leave an ever-lasting impression on the crores of visitors expected to visit the mega religious event.

As around 40 crore pilgrims and devotees are expected to visit the event, Prayagraj Police Commissionerate officers are busy drafting security plans as well as renaming of police stations.

“Police stations will be named after martyrs, great Indian personalities and prominent religious figures, who have contributed to the culture and tradition of the mother land,” said a senior police officer.