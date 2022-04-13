Maha Minister Dhananjay Munde faints, now stable

"He did not suffer any heart problems as speculated in the media... Doctors have advised him against stress, hospitalisation for at least 2-3 days, and then rest. I appeal to all partymen and supporters not to rush to the hospital from far-off places to avoid inconveniencing him," urged Pawar.



Earlier, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that he enquired after his Cabinet colleague's health and he is now stable and advised to take it easy.