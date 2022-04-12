Eye on Maharashtra: The grand failures of Raj Thackeray

Over the years I have come to the conclusion that Raj Thackeray is no original, only a weak copy of his uncle every which way. He banked on his physical resemblance to his uncle and the similarity of their baritones to persuade people to see him as the true heir to the Shiv Sena legacy. But despite the starting advantages he has failed for many reasons, not the least his rudeness to Shiv Sena leaders close to his uncle who got together to marginalise him, his sheer arrogance and his devotion to personal pleasures rather than hard work on the campaign trail or otherwise. Before he knew it Raj Thackeray was out of the reckoning with Bal Thackeray and was left with little choice but to split the party. But why he did not succeed in building up the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena as an alternative to the Shiv Sena is again a story of lack of originality, lack of focus, more interest in pursuing personal agendas and a complete disenchantment with him of those who had seen him as an alternative to his uncle but then decided his cousin Uddhav Thackeray was a better bet for the future.

Bal Thackeray could always demand loyalty from his Shiv Sainiks and get it. That is because he also always stood by them if they got into trouble executing the Shiv Sena’s earlier violent agenda, unlike Raj who demanded they beat up Muslims and north Indian migrants, burn auto rickshaws and taxis of Uttar Bharatiyas and then, like Pawar said, disappeared into his cubby hole leaving them to face the consequences all alone.

Soon he had no workers willing to implement his diktats and when during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections he took on Narendra Modi – at the behest of Sharad Pawar, one suspects - asking his supporters to vote for the Congress and NCP, no one listened. According to several people I spoke to at the time, Raj had simply given them no reason to vote against the Shiv Sena other than its alliance with the BJP which was led by a man who , Raj said, routinely lied and exaggerated. Raj’s exposè of Modi was fun while it lasted but when it came to the polling booth, “our finger automatically strayed to the bow and arrow (the Shiv Sena symbol),” they said – they felt they were betraying Bal Thackeray by voting for the Congress-NCP.

Yet these very Shiv Sainiks would vote for that very Congress whenever Bal Thackeray asked them to without questioning or asking for reasons. Obviously, Raj Thackeray never could command similar blind devotion.

But that is also because of his many flip-flops over the years that has confused his voters. Was he really anti-North Indian? Then how come his closest advisors were Uttar Bharatiya? Was he really anti-Muslim? Then why did he not take up against them when the Maharashtra government gave the community a five percent reservation in 2014? Was he ever pro-Marathi manoos? Then why were all his business dealings benefiting Gujaratis and dishousing Maharashtrians?