Maha NCP chief Jayant Patil denies meeting Amit Shah

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State President Jayant Patil on Monday denied that he had any meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune on Sunday and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed the same.

Ajit Pawar, who heads the breakaway NCP faction, said that Patil was in Mumbai with NCP President Sharad Pawar and not in Pune as speculated.

Patil himself dismissed the reports that he had met Shah and was now on way to joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut scoffed at the reports and said that Patil is a true NCP loyalist and would not make any such moves, as claimed.