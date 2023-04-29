Maha Police burst teargas, cane anti-refinery protesters

Local leaders in Maharashtra’s Barsu announced that no protests would take place over the next three days, starting Friday. If soil inspection doesn't stop within the next three days, protests will resume, they said.

On the fifth day of the ongoing protests against the proposed Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd coming up with Arab help, police burst teargas shells and cane-charged protesters who attempted to block the ongoing soil survey work in the affected villages on Friday.



The problems started when over 400 villagers, including many women, attempted to stop a team conducting soil testing work in one of the villages, according to activists.