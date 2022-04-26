Maha: Thieves 'bulldoze' ATM, flee without cash; cops on hot trail

A special squad of the Sangli Police is hot on the trails of a gang of thieves which used a stolen JCB to bulldoze an ATM machine, but suddenly fled without grabbing the Rs 27-lakhs stored in it, an official said in Sangli on Tuesday.



"We have managed to identify around 3-4 suspects based on the CCTV footage acquired from an adjoining petrol pump. Our dedicated team is now tracking their whereabouts in the Sangli district or neighbouring districts," Miraj Rural Police Station head Chandrakant Bedre told IANS, around 72 hours after the attempted heist.



The incident happened around midnight on April 23-24 (Saturday-Sunday) in Miraj industrial town bustling with considerable public movements at that time on the main road and market where the Axis Bank ATM is located.