Eye on Maharashtra: A puppet on every string

Devendra Fadnavis is no Pramod Mahajan and Raj Thackeray is no Bal Thackeray whether in political acumen or their way with words. But in one aspect both Mahajan and Fadnavis are identical – mere BJP subalterns trying to turn the Thackeraysinto their stooges and make them the fall guys for all their own unsavoury activities.

Mahajan and LK Advani attempted that with Bal Thackeray. But while it suited Balasaheb to ally with the BJP and maximise the Shiv Sena’s electoral gains (which otherwise were not moving beyond one MLA at a time every election), he was by far too astute to get embroiled in the BJP’s shenanigans and pay a price for a mis-step that never was his.

For example, he never insisted on a temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid but rather a school or a hospital in its place. He stuck to that view despite saffron leaders calling him a “vivekheen Hindu” because, firstly, he realised how the BJP had attempted to crucify him overthe Babri Masjid demolitionand, more importantly, he knew that the BJP would always need him more electorallythan the other way round.

Thackeray had earlier played along with the BJP’s avowal that it was Shiv Sainiks who had brought down the Babri Masjid because he thought that would help to consolidate his own vote bank and so he laid claim to the demolition with pride. But he always knew that that was a falsehood generated by the BJP which knew very well how the legal consequences for its leadership would play out if they admitted to their role in the demolition.

But when Thackeray found himself getting into trouble, he quickly backtracked, denying the Shiv Sena had ever been involved and showering colourful abuse on the heads of the top BJP leadership for not having the courage to own up to their crime.

Thackeray had realised by then that all that the BJP wanted of the Shiv Sena was to limit the electoral damage that its independent presence in the field would cause the BJP by splitting the saffron vote and that it needed some rabble rousers from among the Shiv Sena ranks so that they may fob off the activities of their own Bajrang Dalis on to Shiv Sainiks who would then go to jail while the Bajrang Dal -- which was the organisation that brought down the mosque – went scot-free.