Mahadev app case: CBI seeks to trace ‘protection money’ network through Chandrakar

A Raipur court granted the CBI eight days’ custody of Saurabh Chandrakar and permitted his questioning in Delhi

The agency says it needs to identify officials suspected of receiving ‘protection money’ and trace the betting syndicate’s financial network

The ED has estimated the alleged proceeds of crime at Rs 6,000 crore; fellow promoter Ravi Uppal faces extradition proceedings from the UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is questioning Mahadev betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar to identify public servants in Chhattisgarh suspected of accepting payments to protect the syndicate and to trace the movement of its alleged illegal earnings.

A special court in Raipur on Wednesday granted the agency eight days’ custody of Chandrakar, who was extradited from Oman on 1 November. The court also permitted the CBI to take him to Delhi, where he was subsequently moved for questioning.

In its remand application, the agency accused Chandrakar and other Mahadev Book promoters and associates of making regular payments to police personnel, administrative officials and influential political figures in exchange for protection.

The CBI said hawala operators arranged and distributed these payments. Police officers and employees also acted as intermediaries, channelling money to officials, according to the application.

The agency told the court that custodial questioning was necessary to identify other suspected masterminds and beneficiaries, establish how the proceeds were collected and transferred abroad, and locate assets acquired with the money.

It also sought to identify serving or former public servants in Chhattisgarh who received financial benefits for allowing the betting network to operate.