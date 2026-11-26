Two labourers died while cleaning a clogged drainage line in Bhiwandi.

The incident occurred near the municipal commissioner's bungalow on Thursday.

Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation.

Two labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a clogged drainage line near the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner's bungalow in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred around noon in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, BNMC Disaster Management Cell chief Saquib Kharbe told PTI.

The two men were part of a team of private labourers deployed to clear a blockage in the drainage line. While carrying out the work inside the drain, both workers suffocated and failed to come out, Kharbe said.