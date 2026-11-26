Maharashtra: 2 labourers suffocate to death while cleaning drain near civic chief's bungalow in Bhiwandi
The workers were pulled unconscious from the drainage line by fire brigade personnel and taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival
Two labourers died while cleaning a clogged drainage line in Bhiwandi.
The incident occurred near the municipal commissioner's bungalow on Thursday.
Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation.
Two labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a clogged drainage line near the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) commissioner's bungalow in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, a civic official said.
The incident occurred around noon in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, BNMC Disaster Management Cell chief Saquib Kharbe told PTI.
The two men were part of a team of private labourers deployed to clear a blockage in the drainage line. While carrying out the work inside the drain, both workers suffocated and failed to come out, Kharbe said.
When their co-workers noticed that the two had not emerged, they raised an alarm. Local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, pulled the unconscious workers out and shifted them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
The identities of the deceased were not immediately known, Kharbe added.
Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation.