Naval team to join rescue efforts to find missing sanitation worker in Kerala

A team of Indian Navy is set to join the massive search and rescue operation to trace a sanitation worker who was swept away while cleaning the Amayizhanchan canal a day earlier, district authorities said on Sunday, 14 July.

Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran said the operation was temporarily stopped on Sunday and will commence Monday, 15 July morning with the naval team undertaking an assessment using sonar equipment to accurately locate the waste and debris inside the tunnel of the canal located on the Railway premises.

Joy (47), a temporary cleaning worker employed by a railway contractor, went missing while clearing the waste-filled canal criss-crossing through the heart of the capital city on Saturday.

He and two other workers were engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal near the railway station when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall, sweeping him into a 200-metre-long tunnel below the tracks of the platform at the central railway station.

The daring rescue attempts by the NDRF, the fire force, police and the city corporation workers in the canal tunnel filled with massive loads of hard waste so far failed to yield any results.

The Navy team, which reached the state capital on Sunday night, held a meeting with district authorities and the Railways and decided to examine the tunnel on Monday assisted by the scuba team of the fire force.

After a meeting between various authorities, the mayor told the media that special observation teams would monitor the entry and exit points of the canal throughout the night.

"The team will monitor the water level and the flow of the water and the waste," she said.