Maharashtra: 21 EVMs replaced in Hingoli during mock polls

As many as 21 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were replaced by election authorities in Maharashtra’s Hingoli assembly constituency after they were found faulty during the mock polls, officials said, adding this did not impact the voting process in the booths concerned.

Voting for assembly polls is underway in the Basmath, Hingoli and Kalamnuri assembly constituencies of the Hingoli district in the Marathwada region.

Mock drills of voting took place in every booth of the district before the polling started on 20 November, Wednesday morning, the official said.

“During this mock drill, 21 electronic voting machines were found faulty, after which they were replaced with new EVMs. This did not impact the voting process at the respective booths,” the official said.

Till 9 am, 7.12 per cent voters had cast their votes in Basmath and 5.78 per cent in Kalamnuri assembly constituencies, the official said.