Maharashtra adopts red and green dot system on student ID cards to indicate food preferences

In a move that has ignited widespread criticism, the Maharashtra government has decided to mark the food preferences of students on their identity cards, distinguishing between vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The contentious decision aims to streamline the distribution of specific food items, namely bananas for vegetarians and eggs for non-vegetarians, under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti scheme.

The state's school education department had previously announced the inclusion of additional items in midday meals

to enhance nutritional value, introducing bananas for vegetarians and eggs for non-vegetarians. In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department suggested using visible green or red dots on students' identity cards to indicate their dietary choices. School management committees have been directed to implement this new arrangement.

The Indian Express reported how the decision has faced severe backlash from educationists who label it as an "unnecessary classification." Vasant Kalpande, a senior educationist, was quoted expressing concerns, stating that the scheme could have been implemented without marking individual students. He highlighted the diverse cultural backgrounds in society, emphasising that some students may eat eggs occasionally despite being labelled non-vegetarians.

The newspaper reported that teachers argued that this information could be managed through the school register, eliminating the need for visible markers on ID cards. Many quoted by the newspaper believe that teachers already possess this information and that students are capable of communicating their dietary preferences.