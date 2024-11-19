Maharashtra agrarian distress story told in soybean, cotton: Congress slams Mahayuti

The Congress on Tuesday, 19 November, claimed that the story of Maharashtra's agrarian distress is told in the crops of soybean and cotton, which are being procured for well below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the Mahayuti government's reluctance to follow through on its promises.

Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP for farmers, and promised a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soybean.

'A tale of Maharashtra's agrarian distress, told in two crops...', Ramesh posted on X.

'Deputy chief minister Fadnavis promised Rs 6,000 per quintal of soyabean in 2013, and announced an MSP of Rs 4,892 MSP this year. Currently, soybean is being sold at Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal,' he wrote.

Talking about cotton, Ramesh said that during the MVA government's term, cotton used to fetch Rs 12,000–12,500 per quintal. Today, the same cotton is being sold at throwaway prices, causing massive losses to farmers, Ramesh claimed.