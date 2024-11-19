Maharashtra agrarian distress story told in soybean, cotton: Congress slams Mahayuti
General secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the painful decline in prices these crops fetched under the prior MVA govt vs the current BJP–Sena–NCP alliance
The Congress on Tuesday, 19 November, claimed that the story of Maharashtra's agrarian distress is told in the crops of soybean and cotton, which are being procured for well below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the Mahayuti government's reluctance to follow through on its promises.
Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP for farmers, and promised a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal of soybean.
'A tale of Maharashtra's agrarian distress, told in two crops...', Ramesh posted on X.
'Deputy chief minister Fadnavis promised Rs 6,000 per quintal of soyabean in 2013, and announced an MSP of Rs 4,892 MSP this year. Currently, soybean is being sold at Rs 3,200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal,' he wrote.
Talking about cotton, Ramesh said that during the MVA government's term, cotton used to fetch Rs 12,000–12,500 per quintal. Today, the same cotton is being sold at throwaway prices, causing massive losses to farmers, Ramesh claimed.
'This is the result of the Mahayuti government's reluctance to follow through on its procurement promises and the BJP's reluctance to give legal status to MSP,' the Congress leader said.
In contrast, he said, the MVA has guaranteed legal status to MSP, with prices set by the Swaminathan Commission's formula of one-and-a-half times the comprehensive cost of cultivation and, specifically, a price of Rs 7,000 per quintal for soybean.
It is clear which way the farmers of Maharashtra will vote, Ramesh said.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
Ramesh's remarks come a day before the voting for Maharashtra assembly elections on 20 November. Counting of votes will take place on 23 November.
