This is a battle for the soul of Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is an old warhorse. He has represented the Sangamner assembly segment in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district from 1985. Without a break. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power, and the Congress does well, Thorat could even be a contender for the hotseat. Amey Tirodkar caught up with him on the campaign trail.

You first contested and won in Sangamner in 1985. This is your ninth election. Have you never faced anti-incumbency?

People often ask: how did you even get elected eight times? Let me tell you the secret: if you are in direct touch with people, if you work sincerely and honestly for the people and bring real change in their lives, people will vote for you.

Nearly 40 years have passed since you first contested. What has changed in these decades?

What’s the difference between 1985 and 2024? You will see a number of farm lakes. In Sangamner tehsil, you will find 10,000 such lakes. Forty years ago, there was no water. Today, there is a canal. People store water and use it for horticulture, with micro-irrigation facilities. This has brought prosperity to the area.

That’s development. But what about politics? What has changed in politics?

I have seen big changes in the past 40 years. Until 1985, there was a generation of leaders who were ideologically committed. Their speeches on development reflected non-partisanship. But in the past 10 years, this has rapidly declined. Ever since the BJP came into power, everything has changed. There is no ideology left now. All they want is power. Look at the language of many leaders. There is no grace left among many politicians.

What is the agenda of your party for this election?

The Congress has been a party of ideology. We are going into this election with the ideals of the Constitution. What is said in the Preamble about inclusiveness, secularism, equality — that is our agenda. The BJP is pushing a communal agenda to get power. This is against the idea of the Constitution. All our schemes are centred around the common man, his welfare, his development.