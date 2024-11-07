Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar up in arms over Mahayuti leader’s remark on uncle Sharad Pawar

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Thursday, Ajit Pawar also said, "Whatever he (Khot) said was highly condemnable and connotes 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (one's thoughts go astray when destruction nears)."

Former chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan had shown how to behave in political life, how to not cross a limit when speaking about rivals in politics. A similar tradition was later carried forward by other chief ministers, he noted. "The remarks made by Khot are highly condemnable and I have already condemned it," the deputy CM said, adding that he had called Khot to register his displeasure over the statement.

"I told him that nobody liked your remarks about Pawar saheb. I told him that making personal remarks about someone is not our method. I also told him that it must not happen against Pawar saheb or any leader, irrespective of party," he said.

In the wake of the backlash, Khot, who is the founder of Rayat Kranti Sangathana and an ally of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, issued a public apology.

In a video message released on Thursday, Khot expressed regret, stating that he was taking back his comment if it had hurt anyone's sentiments. He emphasised that it was not his intention to offend anyone, and offered his apology for the controversial statement made during the rally.

"It is colloquial lingo in rural areas and some people misconstrued my remarks, but if someone's sentiments have been hurt, I take back my words and express an apology," Khot said in his message.

