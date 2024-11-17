BJP copying Karnataka guarantees in Maharashtra: Shivakumar

Deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday, 16 November, said the BJP announced guarantee schemes in Maharashtra similar to the Congress party’s guarantees in Karnataka as it felt the heat of inflation.

Speaking to reporters here before departing for the election campaign in Maharashtra, he said, "The BJP has understood the impact of inflation now and hence it is offering Rs 1,500 for women in Maharashtra. They have announced to hike the amount to Rs 2,100 if it wins."

The BJP-Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti has promised to hike the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.