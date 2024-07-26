Maharashtra and Karnataka monitor border floods amid rainfall

With intermittent heavy rain continuing to lash the Sahyadri ranges leading to floods and dam water release, the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments are in touch and monitoring the situation closely.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Water Resources department, said the state is in constant touch with Karnataka over the unfolding developments, which have created tricky situations in the past.

“The Government of Maharashtra is in constant touch with the Government of Karnataka. Constant communication is being maintained with the Additional Secretary of Karnataka and the Chief Engineer of the Almatti Dam.

A maintained water level (FRL) of 517.5 meters has been asked and accepted by the Government of Karnataka,” Fadnavis said in a social media post.