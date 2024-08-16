Maharashtra Assembly polls: Here's a recap of the 2019 elections

The last time Maharashtra saw an assembly election was in October 2019. And the political landscape has certainly changed since then, with the splitting off of the Nationalist Congress Party, courtesy Ajit Pawar's defection in 2023.

As we await the announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, it might be instructive to look back at the 2019 polls to compare and contrast.

In the 2019 elections, the voting percentage across the state was 61.4 per cent voting across 288 seats.

The pre-poll NDA alliance of the BJP and the Shiv Sena made significant strides. Besides the BJP and the Shiv Sena, a few other parties had contested under the NDA banner as well. However, as differences emerged between the Shiv Sena and the BJP regarding the chief minister incumbent, the alliance broke up and an NDA government could not be formed.

Since no single party got an absolute majority and the government could not be formed within the stipulated time, President's Rule was imposed in the state.

Meanwhile, early on the morning of 23 November 2019, NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP. The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister.

However, both leaders resigned on 26 November 2019, even before the new 'Mahayuti' alliance could prove its majority in the assembly.

In response, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and the Indian National Congress formed their own alliance — the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — and a staked claim to forming the government. The MVA chose Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.