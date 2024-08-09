Maharashtra Congress roots for new slogan ‘Go Away, MahaYuti’ ahead of polls

Taking a cue from Mahatma Gandhiji’s famous ‘Quit India’ call to the British rulers from Mumbai 82 years ago, the Maharashtra Congress has coined a new slogan, ‘Go Away, MahaYuti’ ahead of the state Assembly elections in October, in Mumbai on Friday, 9 August.

The Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar said that in view of the misrule of the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party, the time has come to tell them, ‘Chale Jao’ (Go Away) from power, at a special function to mark the 82nd anniversary of the ‘Quit India’ Day.

“The work of nailing the progressive image of Maharashtra is underway. The MahaYuti has sold out the state and efforts are being made to create social divisions before the Assembly elections. We must be on guard against it… Those who sided with the British rulers are now teaching patriotism to others,” said Wadettiwar.