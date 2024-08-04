Maharashtra: RSS now in the playing eleven

The compulsion to win in Maharashtra is so high that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has come forward to run the BJP’s campaign in the impending Assembly election expected to be held in October. Rumours to this effect were confirmed when representatives of the RSS participated in BJP core committee meetings in both Mumbai and Pune, which were preceded by clandestine meetings at RSS headquarters in Nagpur between RSS leaders and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A senior BJP leader conceded that the RSS appreciates the importance and urgency of a BJP government in the state. Maharashtra is too large to lose, and with Mumbai being the financial capital of the country, holding power in the state is crucial.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, though the BJP won just nine of the 48 seats, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition established a lead in 130 Assembly segments as opposed to the MVA or INDIA bloc’s lead in 150 of the 288 segments. With the halfway mark in the state Assembly being 145, it could be anybody’s election, he pointed out. Clearly, the RSS and the BJP would pull out all the stops to bridge the gap.

It seems there is no unanimity yet on how to run the campaign. According to BJP sources, the RSS believes that conditions are not favourable for the party. It has apparently advised the BJP against contesting the election on Modi’s guarantees or the prime minister’s image, which has taken a beating in Maharashtra.

It is not clear, however, if the state BJP can persuade the party leadership in Delhi to accept this. In the midst of such speculation, Fadnavis and his wife had a much-photographed meeting with the prime minister in New Delhi, fuelling speculation that Fadnavis is a frontrunner for the post of BJP’s next national president. J.P. Nadda’s term ended on 30 June and he has since been inducted into the Union ministry.