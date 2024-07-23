Maharashtra not mentioned even once in FM's speech, alleges Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday, 23 July, said Maharashtra was not mentioned even once by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union budget speech, and alleged bias against the state despite being the largest taxpayer.

In a post on X, Thackeray also accused the Centre of looting Maharashtra by installing a "corrupt regime" and then through taxes.

"I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra's fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contributed?"